Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh on January 10, 2020, which killed David Clarke from Eye - Credit: Archant

A 75-year-old woman will stand trial next week accused of causing death by careless driving.

David Clarke, 56, of Cross Street, Eye, died after the incident on the A140 at Dickleburgh on January 10 2020.

Mr Clarke, a health and safety executive who had been riding a BMW motorcycle, was involved in a crash with a blue Ford C-Max car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lynne Warden of Steggles Drive, Roydon, Diss has since pleaded not guilty to causing death by careless driving.

She appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (September 22) for a pre-trial review.

The court heard from Stephen Spence, prosecuting, that the case was "ready for trial" on Monday, September 26.

The case is expected to last five days.