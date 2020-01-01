Search

Woman to stand trial next month for murder of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

PUBLISHED: 11:05 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 07 January 2020

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

The trial of a woman accused of the murder of a 60-year-old in Great Yarmouth will take place next month.

Linda Rainey died on August 7 2019, two days after she fell down a flight of stairs at an address on South Market Road in Great Yarmouth.

Rosalind Gray, 55, of Marlborough Square, Yarmouth, has been charged with murder and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Gray was not in court for a pre-trial review hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday but her barrister Gregory Bull said it was a "firm not guilty plea" from his cliënt and therefore there would be a trial.

Adrian Lawrence, 53, of South Market Road, Yarmouth, has already pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiring to pervert the course of justice in relation to the death.

Judge Stephen Holt said a trial would take place on February 3.

