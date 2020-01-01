Woman to stand trial next month for murder of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

The trial of a woman accused of the murder of a 60-year-old in Great Yarmouth will take place next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Linda Rainey died on August 7 2019, two days after she fell down a flight of stairs at an address on South Market Road in Great Yarmouth.

You may also want to watch:

Rosalind Gray, 55, of Marlborough Square, Yarmouth, has been charged with murder and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Gray was not in court for a pre-trial review hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday but her barrister Gregory Bull said it was a "firm not guilty plea" from his cliënt and therefore there would be a trial.

Adrian Lawrence, 53, of South Market Road, Yarmouth, has already pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiring to pervert the course of justice in relation to the death.

Judge Stephen Holt said a trial would take place on February 3.