Woman charged with helping to stage rave in forest
PUBLISHED: 12:58 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 01 October 2020
A woman is to stand trial accused of helping to organise an illegal rave at Thetford Forest.
Melissa Budd, 37, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (October 1) charged with carrying on an unauthorised licensable activity by playing amplified music to others on Forestry Commission land at Wretham, near Thetford, on September 22 last year.
Budd, of Norwich Road, Thetford, denied the offence and will stand trial at King’s Lynn Magistrates Court on January 4.
The defendant, who was represented by James Burrows, faces other matters and will appear at Norwich Crown Court on October 29 after she denied dangerous driving at King’s Lynn on December 27 last year.
She has also denied an offence of having no insurance on the same date.
Budd has admitted a drug driving offence at Illington on September 22 last year and will be sentenced for that after the trial in Lynn next year,
