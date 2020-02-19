Woman due to go on trial accused of murdering her husband in Norfolk

The trial of a woman accused of the murder of her husband in Wymondham is due to be opened tomorrow (February 20).

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55, of Burdock Close, Wymondham, has denied murder.

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, died in hospital on March 17 after being stabbed at their Wymondham home the previous day.

A jury of six men and six women have been told by prosecutor Christopher Paxton that the case involved an allegation of murder.

Before they were sworn in, Mr Paxton read out names of people that will feature in the trial including police officers involved in the investigation.

He also told the jurors that the couple, who have two children, used to run the nearby Spar supermarket on Blackthorn Road.

The case, which is expected to last about two weeks, is due to be opened by the prosecution on Thursday (February 20) morning.