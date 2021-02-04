News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Woman arrested over post office raids is due to answer bail

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:56 PM February 4, 2021   
West End Post Office, Costessey

West End Post Office, Costessey - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A woman arrested after two Norfolk post office robberies is due to answer bail later this month.

A man entered the post office at West End Costessey with what is described as a firearm and demanded staff hand over money from the till. 

Staff at the store have described how they refused to hand over cash despite the  suspect pointing a gun at them, before he ran off.

Susan Potter, left, a worker at West End Post Office in Costessey with Lucky Karavadra, sub postmaster.

Susan Potter, left, a worker at West End Post Office in Costessey with Lucky Karavadra, sub postmaster. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Firearms officers were deployed to the scene following the attempted robbery which happened at about 3.45pm on January 26.

Police were also called to a second incident at Victoria Stores in Church Plain, Mattishall, which happened at around 3.10pm on January 26.

Two men entered the store, one armed with what is described as a firearm. 

Both demanded money and the store worker refused, the pair left and grabbed property on their way out.



Most Read

  1. 1 Snow forecast for Norfolk and Suffolk over the weekend
  2. 2 Plan shows where almost 50,000 homes could be built by 2038
  3. 3 Escape to the Country couple with £1m snub Norfolk for Lake District
  1. 4 Norfolk study finds single Pfizer vaccine shot is 90pc effective without top-up
  2. 5 Former bishop's Tudor home with tennis court and pool for sale
  3. 6 Entire marina with 75 moorings on Norfolk Broads for sale for £1.5m
  4. 7 Nurse's career in ruins over heroin conviction
  5. 8 Man dies in house fire
  6. 9 Delivery driver stole Apple products worth £2,000, court hears
  7. 10 Analysis: When will all over 50s be offered the Covid vaccine?

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Driver 'showing off' to friend pulled handbrake at 70mph on A47

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Teenager in life threatening condition following serious crash

Sarah Hussain

person

Sex attacker caught after live streaming victim, 13, in bed

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Collectibles shop which became celebrity draw to close after 35 years

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon