Woman arrested over post office raids is due to answer bail
- Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk
A woman arrested after two Norfolk post office robberies is due to answer bail later this month.
A man entered the post office at West End Costessey with what is described as a firearm and demanded staff hand over money from the till.
Staff at the store have described how they refused to hand over cash despite the suspect pointing a gun at them, before he ran off.
Firearms officers were deployed to the scene following the attempted robbery which happened at about 3.45pm on January 26.
Police were also called to a second incident at Victoria Stores in Church Plain, Mattishall, which happened at around 3.10pm on January 26.
Two men entered the store, one armed with what is described as a firearm.
Both demanded money and the store worker refused, the pair left and grabbed property on their way out.
