Woman arrested over post office raids is due to answer bail

Published: 1:56 PM February 4, 2021

A woman arrested after two Norfolk post office robberies is due to answer bail later this month.

A man entered the post office at West End Costessey with what is described as a firearm and demanded staff hand over money from the till.

Staff at the store have described how they refused to hand over cash despite the suspect pointing a gun at them, before he ran off.

Susan Potter, left, a worker at West End Post Office in Costessey with Lucky Karavadra, sub postmaster. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Firearms officers were deployed to the scene following the attempted robbery which happened at about 3.45pm on January 26.

Police were also called to a second incident at Victoria Stores in Church Plain, Mattishall, which happened at around 3.10pm on January 26.

Two men entered the store, one armed with what is described as a firearm.

Both demanded money and the store worker refused, the pair left and grabbed property on their way out.







