Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps Archant

A woman was threatened at knifepoint by a group of teenagers in a Suffolk town.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman, who is aged in her 40s, was approached by two boys and a girl on Rose Lane in Bungay at 6pm.

The victim was approached by the group outside the Premier store in St Mary's Street on November 11.

The group then followed her to Rose Lane, where one of the boys brandished a knife and made threats towards her.

The suspects are all described as white and aged between 14 and 16.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Neighbourhood Response Team at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference number 68409/19.

Witnesses are also urged to email daisy.english@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or contact crime stoppers on anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.