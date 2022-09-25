Horns Lane, Norwich, where Carlo Schiavi broke into a woman's flat and threatened her in October last year - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A woman locked herself in the bathroom after a man broke into her Norwich home, pulled out clumps of her hair and threatened her with garden shears.

The victim, who lived in a flat in Horns Lane, Norwich, was awoken at night by a man who had got in through a back window.

Norwich Crown Court heard Carlo Schiavi, 58, and the victim - who he had been "trying to scare" - became involved in a "scuffle" but she pushed him away.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, said Schiavi pulled some of the victim's hair out during the incident.

Mrs Tucker then said he "pulled her wrists" before there was another struggle between them during which her dressing gown was pulled off.

The defendant claimed the victim had previously been rude to him.

The victim was able to "calm him down" but he later picked up garden shears she had in her living room before he "stabbed them into the carpet".

He told her he was "going to cut her hair with them".

Mrs Tucker added that at 2am the defendant told the victim "he was going to be there for a very, very long time".

By 2.40am "he became more angry" but the victim was able to flee into the bathroom where she locked herself in.

Mrs Tucker said Schiavi was "banging on the door trying to get in" but eventually stopped and apologised before leaving.

The victim, who sustained a number of bruises to her arms and scratch marks to her neck, remained in the bathroom after the defendant left.

Schiavi, of Horns Lane, Norwich, told police the incident was not sexually motivated but was to scare the victim who he claimed had previously been rude to him.

Schiavi appeared for sentence on Thursday (September 22) having previously admitted false imprisonment and assault by beating.

The court heard an impact statement from the victim who said she has since had to leave the address as a result of the incident on October 13 last year.

Will Carter, mitigating, said Schiavi was an isolated figure with a difficult background.

He said whatever the victim's fears the defendant "did not intend to commit any sexual offence" but had done it "in order to scare her".

Judge Andrew Shaw who considered Schiavi as "extremely dangerous" adjourned sentence until October 10.