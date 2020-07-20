Firefighters find woman with head injury after Norwich call out

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after firefighters found a woman with a cut to her head in Norwich.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended a property in Sleaford Green in Norwich following an accidental fire alarm activation in the early hours of Saturday, July 11 this year.

Firefighters found a woman, who is thought to be aged 50, with a cut to her head and called police.

Police attended shortly after 1am and a woman was taken to hospital with an injury to her head.

It is not believed that the injury was serious or life threatening.

A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) for questioning.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the man has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call 101.