Woman's warning to be 'vigilant' after spiking suspicion

Jodie Stevens said she was spiked at a bar in King's Lynn. - Credit: Jodie Stevens

A woman is warning others to be vigilant following a spiking incident which left her unconscious and with facial injuries.

Jodie Stevens, 44, believes she was spiked in a bar in King's Lynn on October 16 on a night out with friends.

She said she cannot remember the events following the incident but wants to raise awareness about spiking to help others after "counting her blessings" that she was not seriously hurt.

Jodie Stevens suffered a cut under her left eyebrow, and grazing on her eye and cheek. - Credit: Jodie Stevens

She said: "When I lost consciousness, I fell and hit the floor. I literally can't remember anything."

The 44-year-old was left with an inch and a half gash under her left eyebrow and graze wounds under her eye and down to her cheek.

She added: "I have two dentures, so knocked one of my teeth out and had to wait to go to the dentist to have it recemented back in.

"It was just traumatic, the whole thing. I do suffer with the trauma of the 'what ifs'.''

Ms Stevens, who was safely returned home by her friends, hopes sharing her experience will help protect other people and make them more aware when out.

She said the incident has made her more wary when buying drinks out.

She said: "I'm absolutely convinced I was spiked while I was in the pub.

"Queuing up to go in was fine. Nobody was body searched, I wasn't, nor was my friend or the people in the queue in front of us either."

She reported the incident to the police, and a spokesperson said the case was closed pending any "further investigative opportunities".

Ms Stevens also contacted North West Norfolk MP James Wild, who said he would raise the issue at his next police meeting.

She said: "I messaged the bar and they said they take it seriously and would look into it, my son went out the following weekend and he said he was searched, so I'm really pleased about that."

She added: "It's important to be vigilant and to not leave your drinks, just to be out with people that you trust to keep you safe."

Chief inspector Ed Brown said the force had received a report of a possible spiking a week afterwards, which limited "investigative and forensic opportunities".

He said the force took spiking incidents seriously and encouraged people to report them "at the earliest opportunity" on 101 or 999 in an emergency.