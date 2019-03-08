Search

Advanced search

Woman shrieked in pain when hit by taxi on Royal estate, court hears

PUBLISHED: 14:43 13 November 2019

Sandringham Visitors Centre lit up for Christmas. PHOTO; Matthew Usher.

Sandringham Visitors Centre lit up for Christmas. PHOTO; Matthew Usher.

Archant © 2007

A pedestrian was left shrieking in pain with blood running down her tights as a taxi collided with her as she was walking to a Christmas lunch at a visitors centre on a Royal estate, a court has heard.

Taxi driver Colin Ward, 71, had been taking a number of people to a Christmas lunch for the Salvation Army at Sandringham Visitors Centre in December last year when he struck a pedestrian in the car park.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Sharon Esposito felt an impact on her back before she fell to the floor and the vehicle ran over her foot.

Pamela Dean, a friend who was walking alongside Ms Esposito, said her friend "lay there shrieking on the floor".

She told the court: "The car had gone over the shoe and she managed to wriggle her foot out and there was blood down some green tights she had on."

Mark Jackson, prosecuting, said Ward had brought a number of elderly people to the function in his Mercedes Vito vehicle but then suggested it went "slightly wrong".

He said: "The crown say the Vito struck Ms Esposito in the back resulting in her foot being caught under the wheel."

He said the vehicle was travelling at walking pace, at about two to three miles per hour, when it struck the pedestrian who suffered "serious injuries".

Mr Jackson said Ward, an ex-military man, had lost sight in his left eye although insisted the crown did not have an issue with that as he had been assessed as being fit to drive.

Ward, of Goose Green Road, Snettisham, has gone on trial having denied driving without due care and attention on December 3 last year.

Giving evidence on Wednesday (November 13) Ward said he had been trying to get his passengers as close as he could as one was over 90 and he did not want them walking in areas where there were "potholes full of water".

Ward told Alan Wheetman, defending, he was driving at around two to three miles per hour and stopped his taxi because the pedestrian was "too close to the vehicle".

At the same time he heard a passenger in the back say "why doesn't she look where she's going".

When asked by Mr Wheetman whether there was anything he felt he could have done differently that would have prevented the collision he replied "no".

Magistrates have retired to consider their verdict in the case.

Most Read

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in crash

A motorcyclist has suffered life-changing injuries after a crash on the Fakenham Road in Taverham. Picture: Google

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

‘Shocking and sad’: Town reacts following body of man found in high street property

Businessowner, Mark Flack said the sudden death was

Cycling shop shuts as business moves to Norwich

Pedal Revolution has closed in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Thetford after somone had suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: EAAA

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘As a chairman I have noted how few friends I have at the club’ - Lynn owner Stephen Cleeve

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve says he has 'few friends' at the club Picture: Ian Burt

Horror as truck runs over and kills ducks and pigeons at beauty spot

Families often go to Diss Mere to feed the ducks. Picture: Archant

Cycling shop shuts as business moves to Norwich

Pedal Revolution has closed in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

‘Shocking and sad’: Town reacts following body of man found in high street property

Businessowner, Mark Flack said the sudden death was
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists