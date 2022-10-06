Jade Ives, a former book keeper at Norwich-based Bullards, has been sentenced for theft and fraud offences - Credit: Archant

The founder of a Norwich-based gin distiller said he is glad a former employee who stole more than £30k was not jailed - but hopes she pays the money back.

Jade Ives, 36, worked as a book keeper for Bullards where, during the Coronavirus pandemic, she took a total of £32,746.70 from the firm.

Ives was sentenced to a total of 21 months imprisonment suspended for two years when she appeared at Norwich Crown Court having previously admitted theft and fraud between April and August 2020.

Russell Evans, founder of Bullards Spirits - Credit: Newman Associates PR













Speaking after she was sentenced at the end of last month, Russell Evans, founder of Bullards Spirits, said: "I'm glad it's all over.

"I'm pleased that it went to court and am pleased she didn't go to prison.

"That was never our intention.

"But hopefully now, that she's not gone to prison, she can address the money she has taken and re-pay it."

Mr Evans said he felt the offences were aided by the fact she had been working from home.

He said when people are working together in an office "things get noticed".

The court heard that while at Bullards, which has stores at Jarrolds and Chantry Place in Norwich as well as three outlets in London, Ives had been working from home during the pandemic.

At the end of July 2020 Ives, of Middleton Crescent, Costessey, near Norwich, handed in her notice but for the next month was non-engaging with the owners of the company.

They struggled to get access to a PayPal account which held the purchases from their online sale of Gin.

Concerned about the state of the account the company obtained access via PayPal and found she had used it to purchase clothing and other items from places like Superdrug, M&M direct and Argos.

They also found a cash transfer of £1000 into an account belonging to Ives.

Police later searched her property and found her bedroom contained a large number of items purchased using the Bullard’s money.

It was discovered Ives had been making cash transfers from the Bullard’s account into her personal bank account alongside that of the online purchases with the money spent on gambling and on her lifestyle.

Ives has since paid back £1,000 of the total she owes to the company.

She was also ordered to do 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement and undergo 120 days alcohol abstinence monitoring.