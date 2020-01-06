Woman still in hospital after incident where body found in city home

A body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise Lauren De Boise

A woman seriously injured following an incident at a property in Norwich where a man's body was found is still being treated in hospital.

Emergency vehicles on Gateley Gardens, Norwich, after a man's body was discovered on January 3, 2020. Picture: Scott Catchpole Emergency vehicles on Gateley Gardens, Norwich, after a man's body was discovered on January 3, 2020. Picture: Scott Catchpole

The body of a man, understood to be Jon Kybird, was found in a semi-detached property in Gateley Gardens, Norwich, close to Aylsham Road, on Friday, January 3 after police were called at 6.43pm.

Officers had been called to the house following reports of a woman, understood to be his partner Deborah, having suffered serious injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

A hospital spokesman confirmed she remains in hospital.

A police cordon was put up around the scene and an officer remained outside the property on Saturday, January 4, when the cordon was lifted.

The man's death is currently being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.

A statement from Norfolk police said the incident was believed to be "self-contained", with no suspected third party involvement.

It is understood the couple were in their 50s, had a daughter in her 20s and a young grandchild, according to neighbours.

A 91-year-old neighbour, who did not want to be named, said they felt "rotten" to have discovered what happened over the weekend.

He said: "As far as we were concerned they were a decent, nice couple."

The man said they "kept themselves to themselves" but were a "nice couple".

He said: "They didn't seem to mix a lot but they were very nice and friendly."

The man said Mr Kybird would often come across to ask if he could help but the neighbour would say he was alright.

The man said he thought the injured woman worked in a care home although the deceased did not seem to work.

Another neighbour first became aware of the incident while sitting in her living room at about 6pm.

The woman said: "My daughter said she heard noises. I said it was definitely a woman's scream. Then I saw blue lights. I left home for work at 6.50pm after the police had put up a cordon."

Three ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and air ambulance were called shortly before 7pm.