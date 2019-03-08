Search

Advanced search

Woman in 'stable condition' following alleged attack at her home

PUBLISHED: 06:30 19 October 2019

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A woman remains in hospital, with her condition now described as stable, after she was allegedly attacked at her home.

A police forensics officer outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodA police forensics officer outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police were called out just after 11.35pm on Monday, September 9 following reports a woman had been attacked at a house on Victoria Road, in Lowestoft.

On arrival officers discovered Sarah Crush, aged in her 30s, who had suffered a serious head injury.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge via air ambulance.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "She remains in hospital, with her condition now described as stable."

Stephen Crush, 59, of Victoria Road was arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder his wife and subsequently charged with attempted murder.

Crush appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on September 11 when he spoke only to confirm his details during the short hearing.

After the case was sent to Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on October 9, it was adjourned to allow a psychiatric report to be prepared on him.

The case was adjourned until November 13 for a further case management hearing and a provisional trial date was set for March 10 as Crush was remanded in custody.

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Meet Matthew - the rough sleeper who has stolen the hearts of a Norfolk market town

Matthew, who appeared in Fakenham about two weeks ago, originally became homeless two years ago after falling on hard times. Picture: Archant

Norfolk fire service called after property struck by lightning

Fire crews taped off an area following a lightening strike in Worcester Road, Costessey. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Man jailed after smashing into family returning from seaside

Carlos Lester Photo: NORFOLK POLICE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I didn’t know he was dying’ - girlfriend of man who died of cancer aged 22 urges other to push for answers

Nathan Codling and girlfriend Georgia Hadcroft. Nathan died 22 less than two years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Photo: Georgia Hadcroft

How special Hernandez convinced Farke he is ready for Premier League recall

Fit-again wide player Onel Hernandez is back in the mix for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Coach driver suspended after telling tourists ‘you MUST speak English in the UK’

A couple visiting Norwich were told by their National Express driver:

Man was “really lucky” to be out when lightning struck his Norfolk flat

Dalton Hewitt-Haynes, whose property was damaged by the lightning strike in Worcester Road, Costessey. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Trail of blood left after thug smashes up 250-year-old private club

The Norfolk Club, which was smashed up by Adrian Micu Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists