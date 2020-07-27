Woman gave drugs to undercover officer to ‘help out fellow addict’

Sarah Harcourt. Photo: Suppplied Supplied

A woman gave drugs to an undercover police officer who she thought was a fellow addict, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sarah Harcourt, 41, had been in the Chapelfield Gardens area of the city with her with her then partner Jason Knights.

Norwich Crown Court heard an undercover police officer approached Harcourt and Knights, who has since passed away.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said Harcourt and her partner had been smoking drugs when they were asked by the officer about their supplier.

He said Harcourt got her partner to give up some of their supply and handed it over on the understanding she was “helping out a fellow addict”.

Mr Ivory said the officer handed over some money so that she could replenish her supply.

He accepted it was lesser role.

Harcourt, who lived with Knights at Woodlands Avenue, Framingham Earl, appeared at court via videolink to be sentenced on Monday (July 27) having previously admitted supplying cocaine and diamorphine to an undercover officer in November 21 last year.

You may also want to watch:

Jonathan Goodman, mitigating for Harcourt, said this was not a normal type of drug dealing case.

He said Harcourt perceived the officer to be a drug user in need which is why she handed over two wraps.

He said she has since had to deal with the death of her partner while she has been in custody.

Judge Andrew Shaw said Harcourt’s life had been hampered by controlled drugs and links to crime.

He described the death of her partner as a tragedy and hoped that she might be able to put all this behind her.

He sentenced her to 21 months in prison, suspended for two years.

She was also made the subject of a two year drug rehabilitation requirement and up to 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR).

She was also ordered to stay at her mother’s address in Thatched Pavilion Court, Norwich.

Harcourt has been before the courts on 41 occasions for 98 offences, including in August 2013 when she was jailed for four years for her part in a “despicable” crime where she and an accomplice wheeled a quadriplegic man to a city park in his wheelchair and robbed him of £6 or £7 he had kept in a bag.