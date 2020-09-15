Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Norwich city centre

Castle Meadow leading to Red Lion Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A woman was sexually assaulted on a Norwich bus.

The victim was standing to get off the number 44 service as it approached Castle Meadow when the assault happened between 11.30am and 11.35am on Friday, September 4.

A police spokesman said the suspect was sitting down to the left of the woman, two rows back.

He is described as being aged about 65 with grey hair.

No further details about the assault have been released.

The bus was scheduled to start its journey at the Holt Hempstead Road/Charles Road junction at 9.33am and arrived at Castle Meadow at 11.19am. It had been running 10 minutes late when it arrived in Norwich.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/63265/20.