Search

Advanced search

Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Norwich city centre

PUBLISHED: 12:29 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 15 September 2020

Castle Meadow leading to Red Lion Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Castle Meadow leading to Red Lion Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A woman was sexually assaulted on a Norwich bus.

The victim was standing to get off the number 44 service as it approached Castle Meadow when the assault happened between 11.30am and 11.35am on Friday, September 4.

A police spokesman said the suspect was sitting down to the left of the woman, two rows back.

He is described as being aged about 65 with grey hair.

No further details about the assault have been released.

The bus was scheduled to start its journey at the Holt Hempstead Road/Charles Road junction at 9.33am and arrived at Castle Meadow at 11.19am. It had been running 10 minutes late when it arrived in Norwich.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/63265/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Norwich will not have coronavirus marshals

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A rocket, man? Mystery vapour trail sparks speculation

A mysterious vapour trail was seen rising into the air east of Cromer. Picture: Paul Welander

Trees saved as appeal inspector throws out holiday let plan

Rushmere Road, Carlton Colville. PHOTO: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Man’s marriage collapses after he stole £2,630 from mother-in-law

Shaun King was caught on CCTV stealing his mother-in-law's money from a cash machine at Tesco Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

Chocolate spread smeared over outdoor gym equipment

Chocolate spread has been found all over the handles and seats of the outdoor gym equipment at the Memorial Park in North Walsham Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich will not have coronavirus marshals

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

How much is City star Buendia worth in the current transfer market?

Emi Buendia in pre-season action for Norwich City last month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Monumental’ - restaurants thank diners for record tips

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Teen punched in face in city centre fight

A teenager was punched in the face at Haymarket in Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELLY