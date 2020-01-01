Search

Advanced search

Man, 21, jailed after he targeted woman in predatory park attack

PUBLISHED: 07:07 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:07 22 May 2020

William Skiffins. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary

William Skiffins. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

A man targeted a lone female who he sexually assaulted in a park in a predatory attack, a court has heard.

William Skiffins, 21, had spotted the woman who had been making her way home after a night out in King’s Lynn.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, told Norwich Crown Court that the woman, who was on the phone to her boyfriend, made her way down Norfolk Street along Railway Road before taking a cut through a park when she became aware of a man who asked her for a lighter.

Mrs Tucker said what happened next was “something of a blur” with the man trying to take her phone out of her hand before it fell to the ground.

Skiffins then got into a struggle with the victim who got on top of her while she was on the ground, putting his hands around her neck while she was throwing her arms and legs about trying to get him off.

Mrs Tucker said the defendant began pulling at her jeans before saying “let it happen”.

The ordeal, which lasted about 12 minutes, was brought to an end after a passer-by came along prompting the defendant to flee.

You may also want to watch:

She told the passer-by, who stayed with her until police arrived, that she had been choked by her attacker.

What happened in the early hours of June 30 2018 was also heard over the phone by the victim’s boyfriend.

A statement from the victim revealed she was once confident but now had issues with anxiety and suffered “recurring nightmares” about what happened,

She is now worried about crossing paths with lone men and has not been able to pursue the career she had wanted to.

Skiffins, formerly from St Ives, Huntingdon, appeared at court on Thursday (May 21) for sentence having previously admitted sexual assault on a female.

Sentencing him to 18 months imprisonment Judge Maureen Bacon referred to it as an opportunistic and predatory attack.

He was made the subject of a 10 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will have to sign on the sex offenders register for 10 years as well as being made the subject of a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim indefinitely.

Juliet Donovan, mitigating, said he was “deeply ashamed” if the offense and does not want to drink again.

She said he had taken advantage of a situation where the victim was drunk and “tried it on” with her in a park before there was a struggle adding that he was “not proud” of his behaviour.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Human waste left on beach after visitors flock to coastal village

Lyndon Swift, chairman of Weybourne Parish Council, is urging visitors to say away over the bank holiday after human waste was left on the beach. Picture: Supplied by Mr Swift

Marine biologist in epic legal battle with comedian Ricky Gervais

Marine biologist John Savage is in a dispute with comedian Ricky Gervais over 'Flanimals', Inset, one of Mr Savage's drawings. Picture: John Savage/PA

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Marine biologist in epic legal battle with comedian Ricky Gervais

Marine biologist John Savage is in a dispute with comedian Ricky Gervais over 'Flanimals', Inset, one of Mr Savage's drawings. Picture: John Savage/PA

Human waste left on beach after visitors flock to coastal village

Lyndon Swift, chairman of Weybourne Parish Council, is urging visitors to say away over the bank holiday after human waste was left on the beach. Picture: Supplied by Mr Swift

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

‘Do the right thing’: Police chief’s concern about people heading to beaches

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man, 21, jailed after he targeted woman in predatory park attack

William Skiffins. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24