Woman left with 'serious back injuries' after pub fight

A woman in her 20s has been left seriously injured after a fight at a town centre pub.

Emergency services were called to the Kings Head on Norwich Street in Dereham after 5.30pm on Tuesday, April 13 to reports of a fight between three women in their 20s.

Emergency services were called to the King's Head in Dereham after 5.30pm on Tuesday, April 13 to reports of a fight between three women in their 20s.

One of the women received "serious injuries to her lower back" in the fight, according to police.

Two women have been arrested in connection with the incident and are being held at Wymondham CID for questioning.

A spokesperson from Norfolk police said: "Officers were called to a business premise in Dereham yesterday following reports of an altercation involving three women.

"Two woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries ongoing."

The King's Head declined to comment on the incident due to an "ongoing enquiry".