News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Woman left with 'serious back injuries' after pub fight

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 10:56 AM April 14, 2021    Updated: 11:50 AM April 14, 2021
Breckland Council uses the King's Head in Dereham to house homeless people. The manager said there h

The King's Head in Dereham - Credit: Archant

A woman in her 20s has been left seriously injured after a fight at a town centre pub.

Police have appealed for information.

Emergency services were called to the Kings Head on Norwich Street in Dereham after 5.30pm on Tuesday, April 13 to reports of a fight between three women in their 20s. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

Emergency services were called to the King's Head in Dereham after 5.30pm on Tuesday, April 13 to reports of a fight between three women in their 20s.

One of the women received "serious injuries to her lower back" in the fight, according to police.

Two women have been arrested in connection with the incident and are being held at Wymondham CID for questioning.

Picture: James Bass

Emergency services were called to the Kings Head on Norwich Street in Dereham after 5.30pm on Tuesday, April 13 to reports of a fight between three women in their 20s. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

A spokesperson from Norfolk police said: "Officers were called to a business premise in Dereham yesterday following reports of an altercation involving three women.

"Two woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries ongoing."

The King's Head declined to comment on the incident due to an "ongoing enquiry". 

Norfolk Police
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Video

'We haven't slept': Primark shoppers queue outside city store from 3am

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Updated

People queue at Norwich Primark an hour before 7am reopening

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
The Edwards family at Cropton Hall, Heydon, Norfolk

Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Tributes left at Brandon Country Park after the body of a woman was discovered.

Woman found dead in country park is named

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon