Man arrested after woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ in collision

Police at the scene of the collision on Waveney Drive, Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Police Twitter Archant

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was in a collision with a car on a busy stretch of road.

Police, the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out on Tuesday, September 29 following the collision on Waveney Drive in Lowestoft.

A 26-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing a serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called shortly before 2.15pm today, Tuesday, September 29, following reports of a serious road traffic collision in Waveney Drive, Lowestoft, involving a pedestrian and a car.

“A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The driver, a 26-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing a serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving.

“He has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.”

With road closures in place from Kimberley Road, and motorists urged to avoid the area, police said that “the road closures will be lifted once complete.”