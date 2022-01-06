Woman stole hundreds of pounds worth of underwear
- Credit: Archant
A woman stole underwear as part of a haul of more than £1,500 of goods she took from two Norwich stores.
Dawn Whileman, 38, stole clothing, make-up and drinks worth a total of £1, 237.55 from Jarrolds, as well as £336 worth of underwear from Marks & Spencer, on October 7 last year.
Norwich Magistrates Court heard Whileman, of Cadge Road, North Earlham has admitted the offences.
Anna Crayford, prosecuting, said £181 worth of goods were recovered from Jarrolds while all the goods from M&S were recovered.
She said a male co-defendant in the case had already been sentenced.
Simon Nicholls, representing Whileman, said she has pleaded guilty to shop thefts and had just been riding "shotgun" to a more prolific offender who had already been dealt with.
Whileman was given an 18 month community order including 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR).
She was also ordered to pay £520 compensation and a £95 victim surcharge.