Search

Advanced search

Woman who racially abused pregnant neighbour and her unborn child walks out of sentencing

PUBLISHED: 06:00 27 February 2020

The corner of Brazen Gate and Queens rd in Norwich where an assualt left a man critically injured.

The corner of Brazen Gate and Queens rd in Norwich where an assualt left a man critically injured.

A woman who racially abused a pregnant neighbour's and her unborn baby then walked out of her own sentencing hearing.

Tiffany Leach, 47, had been "banging" on the door of the victim's flat in Brazen Gate, Norwich, late at night.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard the victim, who was heavily pregnant and has a black boyfriend, was then racially abused about her unborn baby.

Giving evidence during a trial held earlier this month, the victim said the first time she met Leach she "abused me from her balcony" and she had received "constant abuse" since.

The victim had been at home with a friend when Leach "started banging very loudly on my front door" and shouting for about 45 minutes.

The woman, who was "heavily pregnant" at the time, said Leach was banging to the point that her whole flat shook and her dog got scared.

You may also want to watch:

She called the police but through the spy hole in the door saw Leach stick two fingers up at her and then racially abuse her.

The victim said the comment made her feel "terrible" adding "my son hadn't even been born and already he's getting racist remarks".

Leach, refused to leave her cell to attend the trial and was not represented but was found guilty by city magistrates of racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment on May 24 last year, as well as being convicted of displaying a visible representation, namely her fingers, with intent to cause harassment on the same date.

On Wednesday Leach, formerly of Brazen Gate, Norwich, who is currently at HMP Peterborough in relation to other matters, appeared briefly via videolink for sentencing but then walked out of the booth.

When told the hearing would proceed in her absence she replied "yes, that's fine".

She was ordered to pay the victim £150 in compensation and was also made the subject of a restraining order prohibiting her from contacting the victim, directly or indirectly, for two years.

Kieran Dunphy, mitigating, said it was difficult to say much on her behalf as she was not accepting of having been found guilty of the offences but insisted it had been a "one off event" rather than an "orchestrated series of events".

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

REVEALED: Maps show route for dualled A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

List of Norfolk villages set to receive fast broadband revealed

County Broadband urges Norfolk villages to join Hyperfast full-fibre network. Picture: County Broadband

Schools tell pupils to stay at home for two-week isolation amid coronavirus fears

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy where students who took part in ski trips to Italy have been told to stay away for a two-week isolation period to protect against the spread of coronavirus. Picture: James Bass

Is there a doctor on the plane? Hospital staff step in to help passenger

Arivalagan Sivakkolunthu, winner of the Sir James Paget Award for Innovation, with Ben Thompson from Lings Motor Group. Picture: Simon Stevens

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Councillors enjoy luxury hotel at your expense - weeks before revealing budget savings

Breckland Council spent more than �1,000 on a luxury away day in swanky hotel, Congham Hall Hotel, for its leadership, while it planned �4m of budget savings. Picture: Ian Burt/Congham Hall Hotel

Medical negligence payouts in Norfolk fall but still cost £4m

The amount of money Norfolk and Suffolk hospitals as well as mental health and ambulance trusts had to pay out due to medical negligence has been revealed. Picture: Archant

Report finds Norwich Prison has ‘deteriorated’ over past three years

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Student left ‘in limbo’ by university for months after alleged sexual assault

A University of East Anglia (UEA) student who said she was sexually assaulted after a campus club night claims she was left in limbo for five months before the university investigated her complaint. Pictured, the University of East Anglia campus in Norwich. Photo: UEA
Drive 24