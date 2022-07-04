Woman 'saw murder accused reverse car over daughter'
- Credit: Danielle Booden/Shutterstock
The trial of a man accused of the murder of his daughter has heard from a witness who described seeing him reverse over the victim in his car.
Margaret Smith lives near to Lauren Malt, who died after she was run over near her home in Leete Way, West Winch.
Ms Smith told Norwich Crown Court what she had seen in the moments leading up to 19-year-old Miss Malt's death, on January 23 this year.
She said that the teenager's father Nigel Malt, 44, had had a crowbar in his hand and had been shouting at Miss Malt's boyfriend Arthur Marnell.
She said: "He (Malt) was shouting but seemed really drunk."
The witness, who gave her evidence through a video interview with police recorded shortly after the incident, said Miss Malt had been walking behind her father's black Mercedes car.
She said she could hear "shouting" and a "commotion" and after the car went round the corner heard a "big thud".
The witness then ran to the end of the cul-de-sac when she "saw him reverse over her (Miss Malt)".
She said: "I've seen him reverse over her and I screamed."
She added that the teenager seemed "lifeless".
The jury of six men and six women has heard how Miss Malt had gone behind the car to try and stop her father - who is estranged from his wife Karen and his family - from attacking her boyfriend with a crowbar.
The witness, who was first aid trained, told the jury she had told Malt not to move her after the crash.
But she said Malt who "was a mess" said "I've just knocked my daughter down. I need to get her to A&E now".
"I think he was upset. I think he knew he had done wrong," Ms Smith added.
In court on Monday, Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, asked the witness to describe what she saw as she left her home on the night.
"I got down the corner and that's when I saw him reverse.
She said she saw him (Malt) "reverse over her".
Malt, from Lynn Road, King's Lynn, has gone on trial having denied murder.
The trial continues.