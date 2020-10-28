Woman, 30s, repeatedly punched in face during assault at supermarket

A woman was repeatedly punched in the face during an assault in Great Yarmouth yesterday. Pictured, an ASDA store. Photo: Asda

A woman was repeatedly punched in the face during an assault in Great Yarmouth.

A woman was repeatedly punched in the face during an assault in Great Yarmouth yesterday. Pictured, the approach to Great Yarmouth on the A47. Photo: James Bass

The incident took place between 4.50pm and 5.25pm on Tuesday, October 27 outside the Asda store on Acle New Road.

The victim, who was aged in her 30s, was reportedly punched in the face a number of times.

However, no visible injuries were caused.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the assault to come forward.

Officers have asked for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact Shaun Corbett at Great Yarmouth CIU on 101.

People can also email shaun.corbett@suffolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 36/75954/20.

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.