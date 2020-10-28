Search

Advanced search

Woman, 30s, repeatedly punched in face during assault at supermarket

PUBLISHED: 19:52 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:52 28 October 2020

A woman was repeatedly punched in the face during an assault in Great Yarmouth yesterday. Pictured, an ASDA store. Photo: Asda

A woman was repeatedly punched in the face during an assault in Great Yarmouth yesterday. Pictured, an ASDA store. Photo: Asda

Archant

A woman was repeatedly punched in the face during an assault in Great Yarmouth.

A woman was repeatedly punched in the face during an assault in Great Yarmouth yesterday. Pictured, the approach to Great Yarmouth on the A47. Photo: James BassA woman was repeatedly punched in the face during an assault in Great Yarmouth yesterday. Pictured, the approach to Great Yarmouth on the A47. Photo: James Bass

The incident took place between 4.50pm and 5.25pm on Tuesday, October 27 outside the Asda store on Acle New Road.

The victim, who was aged in her 30s, was reportedly punched in the face a number of times.

However, no visible injuries were caused.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the assault to come forward.

Officers have asked for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact Shaun Corbett at Great Yarmouth CIU on 101.

People can also email shaun.corbett@suffolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 36/75954/20.

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Watton has ninth-highest coronavirus rate in England after factory outbreak

Watton has a higher infection rate than parts of Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire following the coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick Country Foods. Picture: Archant

Irresponsible or common sense? Readers react to Rule of Six on Christmas Day

Do you think the rule of six should be lifted for Christmas Day Picture: monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Covid fears over Cranswick workers’ living conditions raised weeks before outbreak

Breckland Council held a meeting in September about the living conditions in Watton of Cranswick workers. Picture: Marc Betts

Woman, 30s, repeatedly punched in face during assault at supermarket

A woman was repeatedly punched in the face during an assault in Great Yarmouth yesterday. Pictured, an ASDA store. Photo: Asda

Norfolk secondary school student tests positive for coronavirus

Handover of the former school building in Terrington St Clement. Picture: Ian Burt.