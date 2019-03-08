Woman remains in serious condition following suspected murder attempt

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A woman remains in a serious condition following a suspected attempted murder last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called just after 11.35pm on Monday, September 9 following reports a woman had been attacked at a property on Victoria Road, in Lowestoft.

You may also want to watch:

On arrival officers discovered Sarah Crush, who is aged in her 30s, had suffered serious a serious head injury. She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge via air ambulance.

Stephen Crush, 59, of Victoria Road was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning. The following day, he was charged with attempted murder.

Crush appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on September 11. He spoke only to confirm his details during the short hearing.

The case was sent to Ipswich Crown Court to be heard on October 9. He was remanded in custody until the next hearing.