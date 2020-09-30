Woman remains in hospital after serious collision

Police at the scene of the collision on Waveney Drive, Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Police Twitter Archant

Investigations are continuing after a woman was involved in a collision with a car on a busy stretch of road.

A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing a serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving following the collision on Waveney Drive in Lowestoft has been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

Police and the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) were called out just before 2.15pm on Tuesday, September 29, following reports of a serious road traffic collision in Waveney Drive, Lowestoft involving a pedestrian and a car.

With the man taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, a police spokesman said: “The driver has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

The road was closed from Kimberley Road, eventually reopening to traffic at 4.30pm.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended a road traffic collision on Waveney Drive in Lowestoft at 2.30pm on Tuesday, September 29.

“A patient was transported to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.”

The woman remains in hospital after suffering serious injuries.