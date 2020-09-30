Search

Advanced search

Woman remains in hospital after serious collision

PUBLISHED: 15:53 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 30 September 2020

Police at the scene of the collision on Waveney Drive, Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Police Twitter

Police at the scene of the collision on Waveney Drive, Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Police Twitter

Archant

Investigations are continuing after a woman was involved in a collision with a car on a busy stretch of road.

A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing a serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving following the collision on Waveney Drive in Lowestoft has been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

Police and the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) were called out just before 2.15pm on Tuesday, September 29, following reports of a serious road traffic collision in Waveney Drive, Lowestoft involving a pedestrian and a car.

With the man taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, a police spokesman said: “The driver has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

The road was closed from Kimberley Road, eventually reopening to traffic at 4.30pm.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended a road traffic collision on Waveney Drive in Lowestoft at 2.30pm on Tuesday, September 29.

“A patient was transported to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.”

The woman remains in hospital after suffering serious injuries.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in dressing gown and slippers caught tending £60k drug factory in suburbs

Mindaughes Noreika. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Another Norfolk school confirms coronavirus case

Litcham School has confirmed a coronavirus case. Picture: Google Street View.

Thirteen allegations of sexual misconduct reported to police at troubled ambulance trust

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust could be placed into special measures after a damning report from the CQC. Picture: EEAST

Norwich City transfer rumours: Fenerbahce keen to sign Buendia

Emi Buendia celebrates scoring his only goal of last season, during a 2-1 Premier League loss at Watford in July Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Seventy-six pupils and a teacher told to isolate after further Covid-19 case at school

A further 76 students and a staff member have been told to self isolate at home after a confirmed case of Covid-19 Picture: Matthew Usher