Woman released under investigation after ‘threats to kill’ incident

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of threataning to kill a member of staff at Costa Coffee. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Archant

A woman in her 40s has been released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of threats to kill a staff member working in Costa Coffee.

Norfolk police were called to the incident at Costa Coffee in Nelson Place, Dereham, at around 11.20am on Wednesday, August 26.

A woman in her 40s was reportedly being abusive to a member of staff and assaulted her, causing her to drop and damage her mobile phone.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, assault, and criminal damage and was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation to be questioned.

The woman has now been released while enquiries continue.