News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Woman re-bailed after attack in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:30 PM September 24, 2022
Police closed off Ber Street following reports of a stabbing

Ber Street in Norwich was closed off after reports of a stabbing in August - Credit: Archant

A woman in her 40s arrested after another woman was stabbed in the neck has been re-bailed.

Armed officers were scrambled following the incident in a small park in Ber Street, Norwich just before 6.20pm on August 10 this year.

Police at the scene in Ber Street, Norwich 

Police at the scene in Ber Street, Norwich, following an assault - Credit: Archant

It was after a woman in her 30s was found with puncture wounds to her neck and arm and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital before being later released.

The small park area in Ber Street, Norwich, where a woman suffered puncture wounds to her neck and arm after an attack

Ber Street in Norwich was closed off after reports of a stabbing in August - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Police investigating the incident have previously indicated the weapon used in the attack was not a knife.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the woman arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm has been re-bailed to November 10.

Police previously said the stabbing was believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the wider public.

The incident prompted parents living nearby to keep their children away from the area, with a local school also asking pupils to stay away from the small park.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Mariana Valente (right) who died in a crash on the B1110 in North Elmham

Tribute paid to 'ray of sunshine' 18-year-old who died in crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Controversial restaurant Orlando's in Earlham Road.

Norwich City Council

Controversial restaurant operating again from suburban home

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Diss Rugby Club ground

Rugby club disciplines members after town's ‘whirlwind’ night of antics

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Costel Burdulea, 43, who died in the crash on the B1098

Man dies after car crashes into water-filled ditch

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon