Ber Street in Norwich was closed off after reports of a stabbing in August - Credit: Archant

A woman in her 40s arrested after another woman was stabbed in the neck has been re-bailed.

Armed officers were scrambled following the incident in a small park in Ber Street, Norwich just before 6.20pm on August 10 this year.

Police at the scene in Ber Street, Norwich, following an assault - Credit: Archant

It was after a woman in her 30s was found with puncture wounds to her neck and arm and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital before being later released.

Ber Street in Norwich was closed off after reports of a stabbing in August - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Police investigating the incident have previously indicated the weapon used in the attack was not a knife.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the woman arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm has been re-bailed to November 10.

Police previously said the stabbing was believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the wider public.

The incident prompted parents living nearby to keep their children away from the area, with a local school also asking pupils to stay away from the small park.