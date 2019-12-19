Woman raped in town centre property

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was attacked by a man who raped and verbally threatened her.

It happened between 11.30pm on Thursday, December 12, and 2.30am on Friday, December 13, in a property off White Hart Street in the centre of the town.

Another man was in the room when the attack took place. Both men are described as having foreign accents.

Det Insp Matthew Connick, who is leading the investigation, said: "We've carried out a number of enquiries including house to house, examining CCTV and progressing forensics.

"I'm particularly interested in hearing from anyone who was in the White Hart Street area of the town centre between 11.30pm on Thursday and 2.30am on Friday and may have seen two men with a woman.

"Detectives will be in the area on Thursday, December 19 carrying out anniversary checks, which we hope could trigger the memory of potential witnesses. It may be that someone witnessed something which initially didn't seem important, but on reflection could be relevant to our enquiry.

"Lastly, I would also be interested in speaking to motorists who were travelling in the area and have dashcams."

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the incident, or may have dash cam footage which could assist the enquiry should contact the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Repack or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.