Search

Advanced search

Woman raped in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:42 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 17 September 2019

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Police are investigating a rape in Norwich in the early hours of this morning.

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk Police detectives have launched an investigation after a woman reported being raped in the city this morning (Tuesday, September 17).

The incident happened in the Old Library Wood in Rosary Road in the early hours of this morning when the victim was walking home along Thorpe Road and Rosary Road from the city centre.

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: "The investigation is in its early stages.

"Our initial enquiries suggest the suspect walked with the victim for a short time before the attack happened."

A cordon around the area was immediately put in place while initial enquiries were carried out, which has now been lifted.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect and specialist officers continue to support the victim.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone who may have information regarding the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DI Chris Burgess on 101 quoting incident number 31 of September 17, 2019.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Norwich baker to close business after 12 years

John Watt, owner of Pye Baker in Norwich, has closed his business. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

See inside the new-look ‘Pedro’s’ as revamped bar and restaurant to open at weekend

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens Picture; Neil Perry / Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Customers hit out at second-hand car dealer over faulty vehicles and delayed repairs

Bonds Car Sales in Norwich has been hit with complaints by customers over faulty cars. Picture: Submitted/Archant

Cyclist seriously injured in crash involving bus on busy road

Newmarket Road. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

More than 500 homes could be built in town on edge of Norwich

More than 500 homes could be built off Salhouse Road in Sprowston. Picture; Google

Angling Direct celebrate record-breaking summer sales

Angling Direct has had a record breaking summer. Picture: Angling Direct
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists