Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Police are investigating a rape in Norwich in the early hours of this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk Police detectives have launched an investigation after a woman reported being raped in the city this morning (Tuesday, September 17).

The incident happened in the Old Library Wood in Rosary Road in the early hours of this morning when the victim was walking home along Thorpe Road and Rosary Road from the city centre.

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: "The investigation is in its early stages.

"Our initial enquiries suggest the suspect walked with the victim for a short time before the attack happened."

A cordon around the area was immediately put in place while initial enquiries were carried out, which has now been lifted.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect and specialist officers continue to support the victim.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone who may have information regarding the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DI Chris Burgess on 101 quoting incident number 31 of September 17, 2019.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.