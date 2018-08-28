Woman raped at University of East Anglia

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathews / Concrete Archant

Detectives are continuing to investigate after a woman was raped at the University of East Anglia (UEA).

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police said the woman was attacked in the early hours of Thursday morning near to the lake at the Earlham Road campus.

Norfolk police said a man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident. He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre, where he was questioned.

He has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

The area was sealed off all day yesterday and until just before 12pm this afernoon, as detectives carried out their investigation.

Police said the woman was attacked between 2am and 2.30am after being approached by a man. She is being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesman for the University of East Anglia said; “Norfolk police are investigating a reported rape near the UEA Broad. The university is doing everything it can to support the police with their investigations.”

• Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone that may have any information regarding the incident. They are asked to contact DS Matt Jenkins at Norwich CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.