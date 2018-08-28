Search

Woman raped at University of East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 13:20 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:40 07 December 2018

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathhews / Concrete

An investigation is underway after a woman was raped at the University of East Anglia (UEA).

Police said the woman was attacked in the early hours of Thursday morning near to the lake at the Earlham Road campus.

She is currently being supported by specialist officers.

Norfolk police said a man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident. He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre, where he will be questioned.

The area was sealed off throughout most of the day as detectives carried out their investigation.

Police said the woman was attacked between 2am and 2.30am after being approached by a man.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone that may have any information regarding the incident. They are asked to contact DS Matt Jenkins at Norwich CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

