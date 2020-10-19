Search

Advanced search

Woman punched in face during attempted robbery

PUBLISHED: 13:21 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 19 October 2020

Police are appealing for information after the woman was assaulted in Attleborough. Photo: Google Images

Police are appealing for information after the woman was assaulted in Attleborough. Photo: Google Images

Google Images

A woman was punched in the face during an attempted robbery in a town.

Police are appealing for information after the woman was assaulted in Attleborough on Saturday, October 17.

The incident happened on Leys Lane, close to an alleyway leading to Halford Close, at approximately 10.50pm.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was approached by an unknown man who demanded her mobile phone, before punching her in the face.

The suspect is then believed to have made escaped in the direction of Sainsbury’s, on Attleborough’s High Street.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

You may also want to watch:

The suspect is described as white, in his 40s, just under 6ft, with a bald head. He is believed to have been wearing dark clothing and a black face mask.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Clare Gardner at Thetford Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/73416/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple buy garden centre at auction for £720,000

Gary and Brenda Groucott, who have bought Aylsham Garden Centre. Pic: Wymondham Garden Centre

Norfolk records highest daily number of coronavirus cases- but still way below national average

Figures from Public Health England show Norfolk has recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus cases. The rate of infection has continued to grow in Norwich (pictured). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Birmingham City - Cantwell in, Zimbo out

Todd Cantwell is firmly in Daniel Farke's thoughts for the Championship games ahead but missed out at Rotherham with a training ground knock Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Drunk man sat with privates exposed on bench near school and play area

Drunk man Stacey Roach found with genitals exposed in Norwich park. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Hospital looked at two incorrect scans prior to man’s death, inquest hears

Lucas 'Luke' Allard died following a heart attack at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after doctors looked at the wrong CT scan results. Picture: Bethanie Eaglen-Smith