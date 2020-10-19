Woman punched in face during attempted robbery

Police are appealing for information after the woman was assaulted in Attleborough. Photo: Google Images Google Images

A woman was punched in the face during an attempted robbery in a town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for information after the woman was assaulted in Attleborough on Saturday, October 17.

The incident happened on Leys Lane, close to an alleyway leading to Halford Close, at approximately 10.50pm.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was approached by an unknown man who demanded her mobile phone, before punching her in the face.

The suspect is then believed to have made escaped in the direction of Sainsbury’s, on Attleborough’s High Street.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

You may also want to watch:

The suspect is described as white, in his 40s, just under 6ft, with a bald head. He is believed to have been wearing dark clothing and a black face mask.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Clare Gardner at Thetford Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/73416/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.