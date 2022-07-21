The partner of a man stabbed to death has told a court how she begged his attacker to stop before he knifed him in the neck.

Louise Newell had been alerted by her son Mikey that her partner Dean Allsop, 41, had been set upon by neighbour Jamie Crosbie, 48, in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew.

Crosbie is on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of Mr Allsop who was stabbed 17 times following a row about motorbike noise. He denies murder.

On Wednesday (July 20) the jury were played an interview Miss Newell gave to police after Mr Allsop's death on April 14 last year.

Miss Newell told police that she had seen her partner "on the floor lying on his front" and "laying on his right cheek" near to the garages.

She said she could not see "any marks on his face" although Mr Allsop had his "mouth open".

She told the court she "touched him but he seemed quite cold" but added she could "see movement in his other hand".

As she tried to contact emergency services Miss Newell looked up and "saw him" (Crosbie) standing "with a knife that was covered in blood".

Miss Newell said he "started running towards me" before she moved away.

She said the accused calmly "looked up at me" and despite her pleading "please no, please no" Crosbie "stabbed him twice in the neck".

Miss Newell had been at home with her children and was going to put her youngest to bed when Mikey came in and said "dad's been killed".

She said she "jumped up in shock" and was told by her son she needed to call the police.

Miss Newell added: "I didn't know what had happened.

"I just thought in my head he's not been killed but he's been hit by a car."

She said she had been expecting to turn up and see Mr Allsop "lying on the floor with his crash helmet on" having been hit by a car.

Miss Newell asked what had happened and Mikey said "he's been stabbed by a neighbour".

She claims after stabbing her partner Crosbie "got up and started attacking me".

She tried to push him away but was struck with blows in the face and chest from Crosbie's knife, which she likened to a "chef's knife".

Then she heard neighbour Kerryn Johnson shout "leave her alone".

Miss Newell, who suffered injuries to her forehead, upper chest, shoulder and right hand, said Crosbie "just stopped".

It is claimed he then went over to Miss Johnson and started "stabbing down at her with a knife".

She said: "I just stood there in shock, screaming".

Officers were told by Miss Newell that Crosbie did not speak during the entire incident.

She said: "He was just silent, he didn't say anything.

"So evil and so cold."

She added: "It's just the way he looked at me when he stabbed me.

"I thought he would just kill my whole family."

After being stabbed Miss Newell ran towards the gate of a neighbour thinking Crosbie was not going to stop unless she got help.

But after being taken in she said she wanted to get back out as she thought Crosbie was going to "run down the back alley and stab my sons".

She then saw Mikey and said the look on his face when he saw what had happened to her was "like a force that pushed all the air out of him".

Referring to her partner Mr Allsop she told officers: "I just thought there's no way he could be dead.

"Even after I saw he had been stabbed in the neck I just couldn't believe... I couldn't think about him being dead."

Crosbie, of Primrose Crescent, denies the murder of Mr Allsop.

He has also denied the attempted murder and wounding with intent of Miss Newell and Miss Johnson.

The trial continues.