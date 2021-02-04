Woman in 70s discharged from hospital after double fatal A47 crash

Published: 2:28 PM February 4, 2021 Updated: 2:46 PM February 4, 2021

Two people were killed in a crash on the Acle Straight following a crash between two cars - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A female passenger in her 70s who was in a critical condition following a crash on the A47 which killed two people has been discharged from hospital.

Officers were called at 5.15pm on December 20 to reports of a crash between a Vauxhall Astra and a VW Passat.

The driver of the Astra, a woman in her 70s, and the driver of the Passat, a man in his 40s, who has since been named as Mauro Samarani, 49, both died at the scene while a dog travelling in one of the cars also died.

The passenger in the Astra suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she was described as being in a critical but stable condition.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the woman has "since been discharged from hospital and was recovering from her injuries".

The spokesman said enquiries are "still ongoing" and reiterated an appeal for witnesses that have not yet come forward to get in touch.

Mr Samarani, who moved to the UK 20 years ago, had worked as a restaurant supervisor at Sprowston Manor Hotel and Country Club.