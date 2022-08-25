News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crime

Driver denies both dangerous and careless driving over motorcyclist death

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 2:29 PM August 25, 2022
A1065 at Castle Acre

Lauren Clark is to stand trial accused of causing death by dangerous driving after a crash on the A1065 at Castle Acre - Credit: Google

A woman involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist has indicated she denies careless driving as well as causing death by dangerous driving. 

Lauren Clark, 28, is charged with causing the death of Darren Goldsby, following a crash on the A1065 near to the Newton Road junction at Castle Acre.

Mr Goldsby, 49, an electrician manager, from Colkirk, near Fakenham, was riding a Honda CBR-1000 motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a Citroen C3 on August 8, 2020. He died at the scene.

Clark, of Oulton Close, Swaffham has previously pleaded not guilty and is due to stand trial on January 9 next year.

At a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (August 25) her defence counsel Jude Derr indicated that she would also deny a lesser charge of careless driving if it was put to her. 

The court was told a defence expert witness was to examine both vehicles and the accident scene to prepare a report before the trial.  

