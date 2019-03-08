Woman murdered near Norwich believed to be care home resident

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 80s was found dead at Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh. Archant

A woman in her 80s found dead in Costessey was believed to be a resident at a care home, it has emerged.

A murder investigation has been launched by police following the death of a woman after a woman in New Costessey on Friday (12 July).

Officers were called to Grays Fair Court, a residential care home on Grays Fair, off Dereham Road at 7.30pm to reports that a woman in her 80s had been found dead.

A man in his 80s, arrested in connection with the death, remains detained in hospital and is still receiving treatment.

Enquiries undertaken to establish the exact circumstances leading up to the woman's death have been ongoing and those, coupled with a Home Office post mortem examination which took place on Sunday (July 13) have led detectives in the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team to treat her death as murder.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council, which runs Grays Fair Court, said they could not comment as it was a suspicious death, with any updates to come from Norfolk Constabulary.

A 90-year-old resident of the care home, who did not want to be named, said he was shocked to find out what had happened.

He said he had been out on Saturday morning but came back to find police there.

He said: "There was police officers about, that's all I knew.

"We didn't know what it was about."

He said residents had not been informed of what happened and he had only become aware on Monday.

He said: "I didn't know what had happened.

"We knew it was something suspicious but you don't think the worst.

"It's a shock. It does surprise me."

Neighbours living in the area have also described seeing police and forensics vans in the area over the weekend, although there is no longer a police presence in the area.

Officers still believe this to be an isolated incident with the suspect and victim known to each other.