City courtroom closed after woman makes false anthrax claim

A Norwich courtroom was forced to close after a woman falsely claimed she had been in contact with anthrax.

Police cars and an ambulance respond to the incident at Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Archant Police cars and an ambulance respond to the incident at Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Archant

Police were called to Norwich Crown Court shortly before 11am today (March 15) to reports the woman had been in contact with the infectious disease.

Courtroom two was closed as a precaution, but officers later established the woman’s claims were false.

An ambulance and two police cars could be seen outside the court at about midday.

Norfolk police said the woman who made the claims was attending court.

The courtroom has since reopened.