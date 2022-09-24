Woman to stand trial for murder next month despite fresh CCTV appeal

Police forensics at Highgate in King's Lynn on Monday morning. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

A woman will stand trial for murder next month over the death of another woman that has seen a fresh appeal for potential witnesses.

Birute Klicneliene, 50, of Sir Lewis Street, King's Lynn, has been charged with the murder of Dace Kalkerte.

A forensic officer carrying evidence bags into the property on Highgate - Credit: Chris Bishop

Ms Kalkerte, 50, was found with serious injuries at a property in Highgate, off Gaywood Road, Lynn, on April 16 and later died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A post mortem examination has established she died as a result of stab wounds to the abdomen.

Klicneliene, one of three people arrested in connection with the death, was subsequently charged with murder.

CCTV footage has been released of people who could have witnessed a murder in King's Lynn in April - Credit: Norfolk police

A hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (September 23) was told expert evidence in blood splatter and DNA was still being sought ahead of her trial due to start on October 17 and expected to last three weeks.

This week seven CCTV images of potential witnesses in and around the Highgate area of the town were released by police who are "putting together the final pieces" of their investigations.

Klicneliene, who denied murder, is on remand in prison pending the trial.