Prison remand extended for woman accused of fatal stabbing

A woman accused of killing another woman has had her prison remand extended due to a delay in her trial date.

Birute Klicneliene, 50, of Sir Lewis Street, King's Lynn, is charged with the murder of Dace Kalkerte.

Ms Kalkerte, 50, was found with serious injuries at a property in Highgate, off Gaywood Road, Lynn, on April 16 this year and later died in hospital.

A post mortem established she died as a result of stab wounds to the abdomen.

Klicneliene, one of three people arrested in connection with the death, was subsequently charged with murder.

Prosecutors at Norwich Crown Court applied to extend her custody time limit after her trial, due to take place in King’s Lynn, was delayed until October 18.

Judge Anthony Bate granted the unopposed application for her to remain on remand until October 28.

Klicneliene appeared via video link from HMP Peterborough and spoke only to confirm her name through a Lithuanian interpreter.