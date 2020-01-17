Search

Advanced search

Tributes paid to 'lovely old lady' who was killed by her husband at care home

PUBLISHED: 06:30 18 January 2020

The home in Mill Street, Buxton where Doreen and Mick Virgo lived. Photo: Submit

The home in Mill Street, Buxton where Doreen and Mick Virgo lived. Photo: Submit

Archant

The death of Doreen Virgo shocked a community, who remembered her as a "lovely old lady".

The village of Buxton. Photyo: SubmitThe village of Buxton. Photyo: Submit

The 89-year-old had been staying at a care home in Costessey at the time of her death in July last year.

But she was a well remembered character in the village of Buxton Mill where she had lived at Bumbles Cottage in Mill Street with her husband for many years.

On Friday, a jury decided that her husband Michael Virgo, 81, did kill her, after being told that, due to his dementia, he would not be fit to stand trial, having been charged with murder.

Instead, they were asked to determine whether or not he did the act. A Home Office post-mortem examination showed Mrs Virgo died from compression of the neck.

People spoke of their sadness and shock following her death, which had prompted armed officers to swoop on the family home last summer.

Speaking to the paper at the time, a 49-year-old who has lived in Buxton since 2013, said: "She was a lovely old lady."

The neighbour said he did not see her "that much" but fondly recalls being asked over to have a drink with them on Christmas Day.

He said: "She would have a little sherry or glass of wine. We'd just have a little chit chat.

"She was quite frail. When you did see her she'd be walking with a little walking frame."

You may also want to watch:

He added: "I'm going to miss her because she was a lovely old lady - I'm going to miss seeing her about."

The first time he realised there might be something going on was when he saw police in the area the day after her death in Costessey.

He said: "They said they were investigating the death of an elderly lady."

The man said he was "quite surprised" to find out what happened and added that "she's going to be missed".

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old man, who wanted to remain anonymous, who has lived in Buxton for more than 30 years said he also knew the woman.

He said: "The neighbours found Doreen very friendly and a nice person to know."

Melanie Colman, branch manager of McColls store and Post Office in Buxton, said news of Mrs Virgo's death had been "shocking".

Miss Colman, who used to live near to the Virgos, said: "I never really saw her all that much, but it was always polite greetings."

People in the area have described how the home the Virgos lived at was once a shop before the couple lived there. It is understood that they sold antiques for a while from the property.

Following Mrs Virgo's death the reverend David Hagan-Palmer, from St Andrew's Church, Buxton, said she and her family, would be held in everyone's thoughts.

Most Read

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

Well-known pub goes up for sale

The Blueberry in its heyday. Pic: Archant

Motorcyclist killed in A140 crash named

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh Picture: Simon Parkin

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Spooky visits to Norwich home that made a family flee in terror

Beecheno Road in Norwich, where the haunting was said to have taken place.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farke and the £25m reasons why Duda is the man

Slovakian international Ondrej Duda could be the answer to Norwich City's lack of punch in the number 10 role Picture: Nick Potts/PA

‘I have so much love for these fans’ - Farke reveals what is driving him on

Daniel Farke wants to repay Norwich City's fans for their backing during a testing Premier League season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

Disqualified driver caught behind the wheel

Police arrested a driver after being caught behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra. The car was also seized. Picture: Norfolk Police.

David Freezer: Watford and Saints have shown City how to find the survival spark

Troy Deeney has spoken about the changes implemented by Nigel Pearson at Watford Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists