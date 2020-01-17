Tributes paid to 'lovely old lady' who was killed by her husband at care home

The home in Mill Street, Buxton where Doreen and Mick Virgo lived. Photo: Submit Archant

The death of Doreen Virgo shocked a community, who remembered her as a "lovely old lady".

The village of Buxton. Photyo: Submit The village of Buxton. Photyo: Submit

The 89-year-old had been staying at a care home in Costessey at the time of her death in July last year.

But she was a well remembered character in the village of Buxton Mill where she had lived at Bumbles Cottage in Mill Street with her husband for many years.

On Friday, a jury decided that her husband Michael Virgo, 81, did kill her, after being told that, due to his dementia, he would not be fit to stand trial, having been charged with murder.

Instead, they were asked to determine whether or not he did the act. A Home Office post-mortem examination showed Mrs Virgo died from compression of the neck.

People spoke of their sadness and shock following her death, which had prompted armed officers to swoop on the family home last summer.

Speaking to the paper at the time, a 49-year-old who has lived in Buxton since 2013, said: "She was a lovely old lady."

The neighbour said he did not see her "that much" but fondly recalls being asked over to have a drink with them on Christmas Day.

He said: "She would have a little sherry or glass of wine. We'd just have a little chit chat.

"She was quite frail. When you did see her she'd be walking with a little walking frame."

He added: "I'm going to miss her because she was a lovely old lady - I'm going to miss seeing her about."

The first time he realised there might be something going on was when he saw police in the area the day after her death in Costessey.

He said: "They said they were investigating the death of an elderly lady."

The man said he was "quite surprised" to find out what happened and added that "she's going to be missed".

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old man, who wanted to remain anonymous, who has lived in Buxton for more than 30 years said he also knew the woman.

He said: "The neighbours found Doreen very friendly and a nice person to know."

Melanie Colman, branch manager of McColls store and Post Office in Buxton, said news of Mrs Virgo's death had been "shocking".

Miss Colman, who used to live near to the Virgos, said: "I never really saw her all that much, but it was always polite greetings."

People in the area have described how the home the Virgos lived at was once a shop before the couple lived there. It is understood that they sold antiques for a while from the property.

Following Mrs Virgo's death the reverend David Hagan-Palmer, from St Andrew's Church, Buxton, said she and her family, would be held in everyone's thoughts.