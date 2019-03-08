Woman injured following incident on footpath

Police are appealing for information after a woman was injured on Bramfield Road in Halesworth about 7pm on August 26. Picture: Google Images Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a woman was knocked to the ground and injured as she walked along a footpath.

Police are appealing for information following the incident, which happened on Bramfield Road in Halesworth about 7pm on August 26.

A police spokesman said: "An elderly female was walking along the footpath on Bramfield Road when she fell to the ground after an incident with a male walking in the opposite direction, sustaining an injury."

Information should be directed to PC 1882 Ogley at Halesworth Police station on 101 or via e-mail at Ian.ogley@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 37/51450/19.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.