Woman injured following incident on footpath
PUBLISHED: 09:22 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 10 September 2019
Witnesses are being sought after a woman was knocked to the ground and injured as she walked along a footpath.
Police are appealing for information following the incident, which happened on Bramfield Road in Halesworth about 7pm on August 26.
A police spokesman said: "An elderly female was walking along the footpath on Bramfield Road when she fell to the ground after an incident with a male walking in the opposite direction, sustaining an injury."
Information should be directed to PC 1882 Ogley at Halesworth Police station on 101 or via e-mail at Ian.ogley@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 37/51450/19.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
