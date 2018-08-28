Woman injured defending herself from robber in Norwich

Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was robbed in Norwich on Friday evening.

The incident happened at approximately 11.10pm when a woman was walking along Oak Street, at the junction with Unicorn Yard, when she was approached by an unknown man who grabbed her bags and demanded money. When she refused to let go of her bags, the woman was pulled to the floor.

Her purse, mobile phone and other personal items were stolen during the incident, and she received minor injuries to her knees and hands.

The suspect made off towards Unicorn Yard.

Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information regarding the incident. They’re asked to contact Detective Constable Gemma Hill at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.