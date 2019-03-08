Search

Woman had baseball bat with knife strapped to its end

PUBLISHED: 14:42 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 16 October 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A woman was found in a seaside town with a baseball bat with a knife strapped to the end of it.

Katherine Hall, 22, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon in Hunstanton on September 16 this year.

Hall, who had been staying at a refuge in Hunstanton but was now effectively homeless and looking for accommodation in Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to the offence.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said it was an "unpleasant" weapon.

Isobel Ascherson, mitigating, asked for the sentencing to be adjourned for a report.

She said her client, who suffers from ADHD, was due to give birth to her first child in December and so was not medicated for her condition at the time of the offence due to the effect it could have on her baby.

Judge David Goodin adjourned sentence until November 8 but warned he could make no promises at all about "anything other than immediate custody".

