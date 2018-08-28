Search

Woman in her 80s robbed in Norwich alleyway

PUBLISHED: 11:10 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:16 15 November 2018

A woman in her 80s was robbed in an alleyway leading to Golden Dog Lane, Norwich. Photo: Adrian Judd

A woman in her 80s was robbed by a man as she walked through a Norwich alleyway.

It happened on Monday (November 12) at around 6pm, when the woman was walking with a friend through the alleyway which leads to Golden Dog Lane.

The pair were approached by a man who grabbed the victim’s handbag, which contained her purse before he fled the scene through Colegate car park.

The woman fell to the ground as she tried to hold onto the bag, and sustained minor injuries.

Police officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Anyone with information should contact T/Det Con Bob Walker-Hall at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

