Woman in her 60s sexually assaulted while waiting for a bus

PUBLISHED: 10:38 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 29 March 2019

Beccles Road, where a woman in her 60s was sexually assaulted. Photo; Google

Google

A woman in her 60s waiting for a bus was sexually assaulted in one of two attacks in Great Yarmouth on the same day.

Both assaults happened on Monday (March 25).

The first was at around 4.30pm where a woman in her 60s was waiting for a bus in Beccles Road, Great Yarmouth, when she was approached by a man who then touched her inappropriately.

The second occurred sometime between 4.45pm and 5.15pm on the same day on Church Lane in Gorleston, when a man tried to touch a woman, aged in her 40s, before punching her in the head.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident, however was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed similar incidents in and around the areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Rachel Houghton at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting reference 36/20125/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

