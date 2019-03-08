Search

Man, 70, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 12:09 05 October 2019

Police officers on patrol. Picture: Nick Butcher

Police officers on patrol. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in Lowestoft.

Police were called at just before 6pm on Friday, October 4 to reports of concern for safety of a woman at a property on Fir Lane.

On arrival at the premises, officers discovered a woman inside who was unconscious.

She has been transported to hospital via ambulance and is in a critical condition.

A 70-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101 quoting reference 60352/19.

Alternatively people should contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

