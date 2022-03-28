News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Woman had skin 'ripped off' in Norwich dog attack

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:11 PM March 28, 2022
Updated: 4:50 PM March 28, 2022
Charlie Buckenham appeared at Norwich Crown Court after being charged in connection with a Norwich dog attack. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A woman was thrown around like a "rag doll" and had skin "ripped off" her arms after being attacked by a dog in Norwich.

The victim had been walking through the West Pottergate area of the city on her way to the shops on Dereham Road when she was mauled by an American Bulldog.

Norwich Crown Court heard the dog's owner, Charlie Buckenham, 27, had "put up some form of windbreak in an attempt to keep the dog in an enclosed area".

But Edward Renvoize, prosecuting, said the victim was "attacked" as she walked along a footpath near a communal area of grass by the dog, which was not muzzled.

The victim "screamed" for assistance and the defendant "did what she could to end the attack" and was able to stop the dog from causing further injury.

A neighbour was able to see the attack and an ambulance was called.

Mr Renvoize said there was "significant damage" caused to the victim's arms who had "deep puncture wounds" where "skin is said to have been ripped off".

The victim, who spent four days in hospital, had to be seen by a plastic surgeon, who said the dog had grabbed her "like a rag doll".

Mr Renvoize said the dog had not been on a lead at the time of the attack and was not muzzled.

The defendant insists she has since ensured the dog has been muzzled although the court heard the animal was spotted by another neighbour not wearing a muzzle in May last year.

Buckenham, of Cadge Road, Norwich, appeared at court on Monday (March 28) having previously admitted being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

Before Buckenham was sentenced, an impact statement from the victim was read to the court in which she described how she suffered "nightmares of dogs attacking her" as well as flashbacks about the incident.

The case was adjourned until May 24 for a further hearing to determine whether following the incident Buckenham has had the dog muzzled or on a lead as it should have been.

That hearing will also determine whether or not the dog is to be destroyed. Gavin Cowe represented Buckenham at the hearing.

