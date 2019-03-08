Woman sentenced for throwing cats

A woman who threw two cats was today given a community sentence.

April Hawes, 36, admitted picking up the pets and flinging them at her neighbour's home.

King's Lynn magistrates heard she had entered a guilty plea to causing suffering to a protected animal on March 1 at an earlier hearing.

Hawes was caught by a CCTV camera installed by her neighbour in Banyard Court, Dereham.

Josephine Jones, prosecuting, said in interview Hawes admitted the person seen throwing the cats was her.

"She just swung her arm, she was surprised on each occasion how far the cat flew," she said.

Miss Jones said Hawes was annoyed that the cats kept coming into her home.

The court was shown video footage of Hawes throwing one cat, which flew around 9m.

On the footage, Hawes can be heard screaming that she hoped the complainant could see it on CCTV and asked if she would be cleaning her house.

In interview Hawes had said she did not wish to cause harm and was remorseful, the court was told. She said she had not wished to throw either cat as far as it went.

While the animals suffered soft tissue damage, they did not require veterinary treatment and their owner was not seeking compensation.

Anne-Marie Sheridan, defending Hawes, said she suffered post traumatic stress disorder.

She said she had been woken by her neighbour's cats, which had got into her home, gone through her bin and sprayed. She said she had previously asked the council to stop the animals coming into her home but no action had been taken.

Miss Sheridan added Hawes had to leave her window open to allow her own cats to come and go from her property.

Magistrates sentenced Hawes to a 12-month community order with 30 days' rehabilitation activity.

She was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a victim surcharge of £85.