Woman suffers serious injuries after collision with car

PUBLISHED: 13:09 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 02 October 2020

Police at the scene of the collision on Waveney Drive, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Lowestoft Police

Archant

Suffolk Police have issued an appeal after a serious road traffic collision which involved a Vauxhall Astra and a female pedestrian.

The crash happened on Tuesday, September 29, shortly before 2.15pm on Waveney Drive, Lowestoft.

An ambulance was called after the female pedestrian, who is in her 60s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to James Paget Hospital. She currently remains at the hospital in a stable condition.

You may also want to watch:

The driver, a 26-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing a serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers are now keen to speak to anyone living in the Waveney Drive or Victoria Road area who may have captured any relevant CCTV or doorbell camera footage just before the collision, at the time or shortly afterwards.

Any witnesses – including anyone driving in the area at the time with a dash cam fitted in their vehicle - is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting reference CAD 214 of 29 September 2020.

