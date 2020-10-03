Woman in her 60s dies after being hit by car
PUBLISHED: 09:44 03 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:59 03 October 2020
Archant
A pedestrian in her 60s has died after being hit by a car.
Norfolk Police and the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) were called out at 8.30pm on Friday, October 2 following a crash on the A143 at Ditchingham near Bungay.
A police spokesman said: “The incident happened near to the junction of Old Yarmouth Road when a white Toyota Yaris was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.
“The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, sadly died as a result of her injuries at the scene.”
The road was closed win both directions while initial investigations were carried out.
The road was reopened in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).
The police spokesman added: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information concerning the driving manner of the Toyota Yaris prior to the incident.”
Anyone with information should call Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number SC-02102020-405.
