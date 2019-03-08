Search

Woman arrested for assault following argument with neighbour

PUBLISHED: 21:39 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:39 01 September 2019

PA 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault following a dispute with a neighbour. Photo: Google

Neighbours on a normally quiet estate have described the moment police arrived to arrest a woman for assault.

Police were called to Ryefield Road in Mulbarton at around 6.13 pm Thursday after reports a woman had assaulted a neighbour during an argument.

The woman, in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of common assault and given a caution.

One woman, who lives on Ryefield Road but did not want to be named, said she was alarmed by the sudden appearance of police vans near her home.

She said: "There was at least five big police vans with their lights on, came racing round the corner. We didn't know what was going on but it was a big surprise to see them."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

